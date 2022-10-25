For those who have been wondering how they will be able to survive the winter months without their arts and crafts fix that gets replenished each spring at the Bloomin’ Festival, this weekend’s Bernard Blues & Barbecue — also held on the Saint Bernard campus — may be the solution.
Returning for the sixth year on Oct. 29-30, Festival Director Joyce Nix said that the two day event will proceed “rain or shine” — the forecast calls for showers — meaning that only an alert from the Cullman Emergency Management Agency would be able to stop festival goers from attending this year’s event. Nix advised attendees to “make sure they wear good shoes” in the event of less than ideal weather conditions.
More than 75 vendors are planning to set up shop at the event allowing attendees to browse collections ranging from handmade leather goods to stained class artistry and homemade birdhouses.
Setting the backdrop for the event will be the smoke and aromas drifting through the air, enticing guests to enjoy a selection of ribs, pulled pork, and chicken while enjoying the soulful sounds of the event’s musical entertainment.
Each day of the event will begin with performances from Saint Bernard students — the middle school and high school choir will be performing Saturday and the high school Jazz Band will be performing Sunday — before the main acts take the stage.
On Saturday Elnora Stevens — whom Nix describes as “a true blues lady” — from Birmingham will provide the main entertainment, while Sunday will see performances from bluegrass group The Sinners and Alabama Blues Hall of Famer Earl “Guitar” Williams.
Williams began his musical career when he was only seven years old after crafting his first guitar out of an old cigar box, broom handle, and fishing line. He would go on to captivate audiences and become well known from his extensive touring of the “Chitlin Circuit.” Williams made a name for himself by playing with multiple well known blues artists, including Benny Latimore.
Hours for the event will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day with admission set at $10 — children 12 and under will be granted free admission. For an extra $5 donation though, guests will be entered for a chance to win more than $12,000 in cash prizes — including a first place grand prize of $10,000 — announced during the event’s culmination Sunday at 4 p.m. Nix said that all proceeds from the event will go directly into the Saint Bernard Prep School’s operational funds.