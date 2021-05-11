The water level at Duck River Reservoir will be lowered to allow for inspections and maintenance, according to the city of Cullman.
The lowering of the water level 20 feet - from 725 feet to 713 - began May 3 and will continue over the next few weeks. The Utilities Board of the City of Cullman said heavy rain and inclement weather could extend this period. The refilling of the reservoir will also be dependent on weather and rainfall.
When the water level recedes to elevation 713, the two boat ramps will be closed for safety purposes along with the public piers. Fishing will still be allowed from the bank. A free permit is required and can be printed at Duck-River-Fishing-Permit-2020.pdf (cullmanal.gov)
Utilities Board spokesman Mike Manning said, “The Board regrets the inconvenience but the inspections are a necessity and will be completed as quickly as possible.”
Updates on the project will be posted at www.DuckRiver.org, on the Duck River Dam Facebook Page, and www.cullmanal.gov.
