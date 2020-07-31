The Duchess Bakery, one of Cullman's longest running businesses, reopened Friday under new ownership. Jason and Stephanie Neal and Roger Rich purchased the popular donut shop from Larry Bontrager in May.
Previous owner Larry Bontrager owned the popular donut shop for the past 43 years. The bakery first opened in its location on 1st Avenue SE in 1939.
Neal said, “Duchess has been a mainstay in our city for generations. We are both honored and thrilled to be trusted to continue the legacy Larry and his family started in our community.”
The Neals are natives of Cullman, born and raised in Cullman County. Jason owns and operates the local branch of Liberty National Life Insurance and Stephanie runs the Active Adult Center for the Cullman City Parks and Rec. Dept. Together they have owned and operated the Hanceville Dairy Queen since 2006.
Rich said he is excited to continue incorporating a family culture into the business. “Our family is excited to team up with the Neal family and serve the community with a great product that for 81 years has been a big part of your friend and family gatherings and brought a smile to the face of many.”
Rich is an Alabama native with over 33 years experience at Liberty National Life Insurance. He served as the Sr. Vice President of the company from 2008 to 2018. Roger has since then been the owner and operator of the Sunshine State Agencies of Liberty National for the state of Florida
