With many of Alabama’s biggest fireworks shows canceled to enact social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Good Hope residents won’t have to leave town — or their cars — to catch a July 4th fireworks show when night falls Saturday.
Mayor Jerry Bartlett and the city council, in partnership with Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, are hosting a drive-in fireworks display at Good Hope Municipal Park Saturday evening, with the event set to kick off after nightfall.
In keeping with ongoing efforts to encourage social distancing, the city is urging people who show up for the display to remain in their vehicles, or to stay with their group in the immediate area where they park. Other public health guidelines put forward by the State of Alabama and the Centers for Disease Control also are encouraged, including bringing and wearing face masks, avoiding contact beyond your in-vehicle group, and staying home if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
While the annual July 4th fireworks display at Smith Lake Park has been canceled this year, Good Hope’s drive-in show is one of a handful of drive-in shows that will still go on. The City of Cullman is hosting a drive-in only “Fireworks Over Cullman” display at Heritage Park Saturday beginning at 9 p.m., and Fairview’s 19th Annual Freedom Celebration will welcome guests in their cars to the town’s community park beginning at 8 p.m.
