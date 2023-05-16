It will soon be smooth sailing — or at least driving — for the residents frequenting the west side of the City of Cullman with mayor Woody Jacobs announcement that paving is scheduled to begin this week to complete the roadwork surrounding Dripping Springs Road.
During the Cullman City Council meeting on Monday, May 15, Jacobs said the section of Dripping Springs Road from the five-points connivence store to West Main Street would be the first to receive a fresh layer of asphalt and would be followed by portions of both Birmingham Street and Lee Street.
“There will be some inconveniences while we do all of that work, but it’ll be much appreciated by all those people who live over there once we’re finished,” Jacobs said.
Meanwhile, roadwork to the area surrounding Cullman City Hall remains very much ongoing. “It’s pretty obvious, if you’re around city hall, that we’ve got the road closed down.”
Progress is being made however, Jacobs said crews had all but finished the installation of new curbs and gutters along Clark Street which should be ready to be repaved and reopened.
In other business the council:
- Approved a grant application from the Cullman County Museum for an elevator upgrade.
- Annexed the property at 447 County Road 1466 as R-1 District.
- Annexed the property at 332 County Road 1467 as R-1 District.
- Annexed two properties on County Road 700 as R-1 District.