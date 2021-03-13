Editor’s Note: March is National Women’s History Month and The Cullman Times is sharing the stories of some of the women who made an impact on Cullman County. Dr. Sylvia Morris was the first licensed female physician in Cullman County, an accomplished author and instructor.
Dr. Sylvia Morris loved Cullman. She began life in Iowa, but it was in Cullman County that she made her mark as a doctor, author and member of the community.
Morris was a fourth-generation doctor, who spent much of her professional career working in the Cullman area.
She was the first licensed female doctor to practice in Cullman, and before coming to the area served as an instructor at the UAB School of Medicine.
The Cullman Times’ 2008 Distinguished Citizen, Morris also served on the Women’s Auxiliary, Medical Association of the state of Alabama; as president of the Cullman Civic Music Association; on the Board of Directors for the Cullman County Mental Health Association; and on the Board of Directors for Cullman County Red Cross.
Morris helped establish scholarships for public school teachers and brought about the construction of both the Cullman County Public Library and the Cullman High School complex. She helped develop the swim team, established Cullman Hospice and served on the board of directors of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce.
In a 2008 interview with The Times, Morris said, “No one does these things by themselves. It’s a community effort, and if you can find somebody who is willing to work with you to get something done, why not do it? And have a good time while you’re at it, and we did. Some of the people I worked with were just wonderful.”
When Morris died in August, 2008, former Cullman City School Superintendent Dr. Jan Harris said, “She was a brilliant woman of few words. However, it was easy for me to understand her because, like Abraham Lincoln, she spoke plainly. She told the truth. She did not believe in nonsense. She was not afraid to be herself and express her true feelings about any matter.”
In addition to being a doctor, Morris was also an accomplished author. She wrote the book “Jerome: To My Beloved Absent Companion” and a book about doctors in Cullman County before 1900.
Morris also established herself as a poet and short story author, earning a Writer’s Conclave of Alabama honorable mention recognition for her poem, “Old Age.”
Dot Gudger, who befriended Morris through the Cullman County Historical Society, told The Times in a 2008 interview that Morris was a special woman who loved learning about and sharing Cullman County history.
“She was just a treasure trove of information for the Historical Society,” she said. “Instrumental in the formation of the society. She was an officer for many years.”
Dr. Bill Peinhardt, a former colleague of Morris, told The Times he respected and admired Morris’ knowledge of medicine and history.
“I always felt like she was a superbly trained and intelligent physician and I always listened to her advice,” he said. “I also admired the interest and effort she put into the ... history of medicine in north Alabama.”
Morris said the one thing she wanted to be remembered for was her love for Cullman. In her last interview with The Times, Morris said her goal in life was to leave Cullman a better place than she found it — for the generations that would follow.
“I always wanted to help create the kind of community my children would want to return to as adults, and they have,” she said. “That gives me great satisfaction.”
