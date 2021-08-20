Dr. Olivia Walker’s path to opening her career door began at Wallace State Community College.
Walker is currently a physical therapist in Fayetteville, Georgia, working with acute rehabilitation patients. After graduating from Wallace State in 2015, Walker transferred to the University of Alabama, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Human Performance and Exercise Science in 2017 and completed her doctoral work in physical therapy at Alabama State in 2020.
“I’m not in the position I am today without my time at Wallace State. It’s where I learned discipline, compassion and resilience as a student and volleyball player. My first two years at Wallace State molded me into the woman I am today,” Walker said. “The first years of college are pivotal, no matter where you attend. I loved the sense of support and community a student earns at Wallace State. You know every employee there has your best intentions at heart.”
Walker, an Alexandria High grad, attended Wallace State on a volleyball scholarship and flourished on the court and in the classroom. Walker, who played as a defensive specialist, was a key member of two straight Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) championships (2013-2014) and part of a sophomore class that won 65 matches in two years.
Walker compiled a 3.9 GPA while at Wallace State, earning the Presidential Transfer Scholarship to Alabama. She was also the recipient of the Outstanding Transfer Student Award in Tuscaloosa.
“I knew I wanted to go into the medical field when I was at Wallace State. I eventually chose physical therapy because health and wellness have always been a passion of mine. I had different injuries playing sports and had physical therapists who made a difference,” Walker said. “Once I made that decision, it stuck like glue. I love helping people.”
After graduating from Alabama State, Walker worked in outpatient care in Birmingham for Drayer Physical Therapy. She moved to Fayetteville, Ga., in March to begin work at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. “My work is with patients who are fresh off having a total knee or hip replacement or have experienced shoulder problems. I’ve also worked with COVID-19 patients lately. I truly work with literally any type of patient, and my goal is to make them feel as comfortable as possible,” Walker said. “One of my pillars of life is service. I want to be of service to others. When patients leave me, I want them to feel like they got a workout in, they had fun and they could express themselves with me. I hope I made their day better.”
Walker’s extended family in Georgia influenced her decision to move across the state line. Among her career goals is to open her own outpatient clinic with assistance from her partner, who is also a physical therapist.
“I want to give back to all populations. I want to help that athlete who’s trying to recover for Spartan races or a Weekend Warrior event and also the mom or dad who’s looking to be able to carry multiple grocery bags up the stairs again. I want to help people restore their function. It’s all important,” Walker said.
Walker credits Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics for her continual support of the college’s graduates and volleyball coach Randy Daniel for instilling life values on and off the court.
