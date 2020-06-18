After a 27-year career at Childhaven, Executive Director Dr. Jim Wright is about to hand the reins of leadership to someone new. The nonprofit home for foster children this week announced Wright’s plans to retire by the end of this year.
Wright, a Tennessee native who came to Cullman and never left, says he plans to stay on at Childhaven long enough to help acquaint his replacement — whom the board of directors will choose in the weeks to come — into a role no one but Wright himself has held for nearly three decades.
“I’ll be an emeritus once they have someone named, and I expect that that will happen sometime in the next few weeks,” Wright said Wednesday. “The idea there is to smooth the transition as someone takes on the role. There’s a lot that Childhaven does beyond serving its resident children on campus, and I’ll be available to my replacement to help ease them into all of those different roles.”
In a release this week, Childhaven’s board of directors noted the many milestones the foster home has achieved under Wright’s leadership.
“During Dr. Wright’s tenure, two new homes, the Smith and Willingham Cottages, have been constructed. New programs have begun, including the second pregnant and parenting teen program in the state of Alabama (The Genesis Project); the Transitional Living and Independent Living Programs, which serve older youth ages 18 – 21 and prepare them for life beyond foster care; and our Intensive In-Home Services Program (Family Partners), providing family preservation and reunification services to high-risk families,” the board said.
“Throughout his career, Dr. Wright has been involved in the local community, as well as with statewide and national professional organizations. He has been an active Rotarian since the mid 1990’s. He has served on numerous boards including the Cullman City Schools Foundation, Cullman Caring for Kids, and Family Life Missions (which operates a children’s home in Honduras.)
“He was appointed to the Governor’s Data Oversight Committee for the Department of Human Resources, has served as President of the local Cullman County DHR Quality Assurance Committee, and has served as an elder in his home church. Dr. Wright has served as President and board member of the Alabama Association of Child Care Agencies, and has served as President and board member of Network 1:27, a national association of Christian child welfare and family service agencies.”
