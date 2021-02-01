The mercury was hanging out around 43 degrees Saturday morning as swimwear-clad participants hung out around the edge of the outdoor pool at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, lined up for this year’s annual Polar Bear Plunge.
It wasn’t the coldest installment in the yearly series, which allows guests to register to win a family membership to the municipal fitness center. But with a water temperature of 47 degrees, it wasn’t exactly the right environment for a leisurely summertime dip, either.
More than two dozen people turned out for this year’s plunge, which kept things socially distanced with taped markers spaced 6 feet apart around the pool’s edge. Everyone who stuck around after rapidly hopping out of the chilly water was treated to free CWACS admission for the morning.
