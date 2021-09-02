The Downtown Grill, 108 4th St. SW, is closed following an early morning fire Thursday.
According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, "We are saddened to say that our restaurant caught fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. It is important for all of our customers and friends within the Cullman community to know that no one was harmed and that we are still assessing the structural damages to our building. We will be closed until further notice and will continue to update our customers regularly on the status of our restaurant."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.