Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts program will present “Down by the Riverside: The Roots of Gospel Music,” Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15 at 7 p.m. each night in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre of the Garlan Gudger Student Center.
“Down by the Riverside” is a musical retrospective of the uniquely American journey of the development of gospel music, said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Community College choral programs. The concert will include styles ranging from African American spirituals and Sacred Harp traditions to the harmonies familiar to quartets and mass choirs.
“Gospel music is a central part of the American experience, especially for Southerners,” Richter said. “Gospel is heavily rooted in African American culture as well as folk music. All have evolved over the years to influence gospel quartets and choirs and have moved from churches to stages across the world.”
The Fine and Performing Arts program will travel to Europe in May to perform “Down by the Riverside” in Germany, Austria and Italy.
“We are excited to once again take our students to Europe and share our music and history,” Richter said. “The response we received in 2019 when we performed the ‘Stars Fell on Alabama’ show in Germany and France was phenomenal and we hope they enjoy this show just as much.”
Admission is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for students and children 12 and under.
Other Fine and Performing Arts productions scheduled for the Spring 2023 semester include:
Big Band Dance by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
