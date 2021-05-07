MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Legislators have voted to to permanently switch Alabama to daylight saving time if the U.S. Congress authorizes it.

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 93-1 for the bill. The Alabama Senate passed the bill last month without a dissenting vote. It now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

However, the change cannot take effect unless Congress modifies federal law to allow it.

Similar measures have been popular in statehouses across the country.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have enacted legislation or passed a resolution to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change.