Donnis Leeth spent more than 20 years in the Army, moving all over the world as a staff sergeant in an artillery division. Every where he went, he found friends.
“When you have a friend in the military, you have a friend for life,” said Leeth.
Leeth joined the Army at age 27. “Boot camp was easy for me because I was older than my drill sergeant,” he said with a laugh.
Coming from a small town - he was born and raised in Colony - going all over the world was a new experience. “It was great,” he said. “Some places I went, I didn’t like it at first because I was away from home, couldn’t speak their language and all that but it was a good time because you got to learn and meet people and learned their culture.”
When he joined up in April of 1979, Leeth said he was looking for something different. “I wanted to serve my country, to do something every young man should do, help my country out all around the world,” he said. “When you serve, you realize you’re doing something for a purpose - you’re helping everybody.”
His service took him to Fort Hood in Texas, to Germany for cold weather training, to Fort Bliss for hot weather training and to California for desert training.
It was his tour in South Korea, though, that he said he’d never forget. “It was cold, it was rough, you always had to be on the lookout,” he recalled. “But when we were off duty, we had a good time.”
He stays in touch with a couple of the men he served with, and noted that no matter where he goes, if he runs into someone who served in the military, they quickly form a bond over their shared experiences.
Being in the Army also taught him about taking orders. “You are not your own boss, you’ve got someone over you,” said Leeth. “And sooner or later, you’re going to be over somebody. You help people and train them and you train them to the best of your ability.”
After slightly more than 21 years in the service, Leeth returned to his hometown. “I had to go back because that’s where I was born at, raised at and my people were there,” said the former Colony mayor. “I wanted to go back and help my people.”
