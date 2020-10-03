Cullman’s Donna Hope took her show on the road - literally - and walked away with the first place trophy in the Mayberry Days Idol competition.
Hope, who does a lip synch performance to Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You,” a family and community favorite since she first performed it at a family reunion, received the first place trophy from “Barney Fife” after he and fellow judges - including “Elvis” and “Floyd” - voted her the winner in the contest.
Hope said her husband, Johnny, grew up watching “The Andy Griffith Show,” and for his 45th birthday, she surprised him with a trip to Griffith’s hometown in Mt. Airy, NC, for the town’s annual Mayberry Days Festival.
“We stayed at Thelma Lou’s Bed and Breakfast,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
The town pays homage to Andy Griffith and the show’s favorite characters - Barney, Opie, Aunt Bee, Floyd, Otis, Thelma and others - and on the last weekend of September every year, hosts the Mayberry Days Festival. The event features character impersonators, an Elvis impersonator, apple peeling and whistling competitions, a parade and other events celebrating the beloved show.
It had been 15 years since the Hopes first attended the festival, but decided to go back this year, accompanied by friends Pam and Danny Burks. Their son, who lives in Virginia, also joined them with his wife and three children. The festival and crowds were scaled back because of the coronavirus, but Hope said they all still had a great time.
“It’s just so much fun,” she said.
When she saw the Mayberry Days Idol competition, Hope said, “I thought, ‘I wonder if I could do my skit?’ I’ve been doing it a long time. It’s just funny; I’ve got no talent.”
She said her 14-year-old grandson was among those cheering her on. “My grandson was like, ‘that’s my grandmom!’” she said.
“It’s all in fun,” Hope added. “It’s just to make people laugh.”
Her performance was a crowd pleaser, and she walked away with the trophy. She also had to do a repeat performance at the local theater that night, opening the show for “Elvis.”
