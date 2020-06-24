Local law enforcement officers and fire fighters are getting some relief from the summer heat thanks to a donation from Pepsi Cola.
The 15 officers of the Hanceville Police Department, 75 officers of the Cullman Police Department, 148 deputies of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, and 50 firefighters with the Cullman Fire Department are each receiving a case of Gatorade and a case of water from Pepsi Cola, said General Manager Terry Shabel.
He said the Sheriff’s Office and Hanceville Police Department have already received their donations, and Cullman’s police officers and firefighters will be getting their cases later this week.
Shabel said Pepsi Cola is making the donations to show the police officers and fire fighters some support while they work in their communities, and with summer here, they will likely be happy to have the Gatorade and water on hand to stay hydrated.
“We appreciate these guys, and we wanted them to know it,” he said.
Cullman has always been good to Pepsi Cola, and the company is working to give back to the community to spread some good will of its own, Shabel said.
“We’re all family, we’re all Cullman,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
