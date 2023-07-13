The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County are gearing up to celebrate its second anniversary of partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which has delivered nearly 50,000 books to local children.
The country music icon first launched the program in 1995 to nurture a love of reading among the pre-school age children in her home county of Sevier, Tenn. Drawing inspiration from her own father’s inability to read, she pledged to provide preschool age children a free selected book each month.
Now in its 27th year, the program has been expanded to the entire U.S., Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The organization estimates one in every 10 children under the age of five in the U.S. receive Imagination Library Books. The current total of books delivered since the programs launch is well over 200 million.
“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true. I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world,” Parton said in a state on the organization’s website.
The program maintains is able to maintain its no-cost mission through funding from the Dollywood Foundation and its network of community partnerships. Executive Director for the Friends of the Libraries, Tanya Allcorn, shared Parton’s vision and sought to bring the program to Cullman County.
Allcorn said local costs to participate are $25 for each child for one year. The organization has built its own network of community partnerships made up of local businesses and individuals whose names appear on the back of books when they are delivered each month.
The organization is currently striving to expand this network, largely due to the growing number of local children choosing to participate in the program. Allcorn said the program currently supplies roughly around 2,200 children with books each month, but wouldn’t be shocked to see those numbers rise.
“We have grown so much and it’s going to just keep growing. It’s not abnormal to see 100 new children sign up within a day or over a weekend,” Allcorn said.
She said the newest sponsorship to join the initiative is Rock The South and event organizers plans to present a check to the organization on stage at next week’s event.
Allcorn said the Friends of the Libraries is committed to continuing to bring Parton’s vision of generating an early love of literature in children regardless of their family’s income level.
“What I really love and appreciate about this program is that these children are able to have their own collection of books at home before they even start school. They are given an opportunity to fall in love with literacy and ultimately that’s our goal. We want this new generation to fall in love with reading and learning and for them to have the chance to educate themselves. Even children who come from families with financial difficulties, who might not be able to buy books very often, are given the same opportunities to learn and grow through reading so that they might be able to change their stars later in life,” Allcorn said.
To enroll a child or to make a donation to the Cullman County Imagination library visit ccimaginationlibrary.com.