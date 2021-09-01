The Jones Chapel community on Wednesday welcomed a new retailer in the large, vacant store space formerly occupied by Piggly Wiggly. The Dollar Tree opened in the former grocery store’s location, with the Dollar Tree also encompassing the Family Dollar retail brand.
The Cullman County Economic Development Office and the Cullman County Commission joined store employees Wednesday for the new store’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. The Family Dollar/Dollar Tree employs a total of 13 people, and is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and County Road 940.
Another budget retailer also opened its doors within the past week to serve residents on the county’s west side.
The newest Dollar General location opened for businesses along Highway 278 near its intersection with County Road 1117 at a new-construction site that formerly hosted other businesses, including a convenience store and a BBQ restaurant.
The new Dollar General store, which features an expanded grocery section, lies on the highway’s south side past the Spring Hill community, just downhill from the Bethel caution light at County Road 1117.
