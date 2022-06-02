Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.