Most know Helen Cary as the vibrant, energetic 80-year-old who is responsible for originating the Two-Shoes Ministry — a not-for-profit organization that she has been running for nearly two decades.
However, collecting didn’t just start with a fascination for shoes and giving back to the community.
No, the love for seeing the beauty in a collection runs deep for Cary — all the way back to the very first time she bought a Barbie doll.
“And that was in 1989, when I bought my first collector’s Barbie doll while working at Walmart,” Cary said.
One might wonder if the spunky, Louisiana native, all decked out in her Mardi Gras colors, started playing with Barbie dolls when they first came out on March 9, 1959.
“I was actually in high school when Barbie dolls hit the store shelves, and never had the chance to actually play with them,” Cary said. “But I loved them so much, I wanted to do something … with them, and that was collect them — display them for everyone to see.”
Now, if you walk into her house and veer right into one of her beautifully decorated guest bedrooms, your eye will immediately admire the rows and rows of collectible Barbie dolls displayed on the walls.
“Unlike my shoes, I don’t plan to give these dolls away,” Cary said. “When my granddaughter was 8-years-old she walked into the ‘Barbie Doll room’ and immediately fell in love with them. She wanted me to give them to her, but I told her ‘not until Mimi passes away.’”
Her granddaughter, who is now 15, didn’t like that idea and started crying. Cary immediately consoled her by telling her that would be a long time from “now.”
Later, remembering fondly that her granddaughter loved the Barbie doll collection, she “willed” the collection to her.
“As you look around at these beautiful dolls, what do you see,” the proud collector asks.
And after contemplating the situation for a few moments, you realize you see the most beautiful antique dolls ranging from holiday Barbie dolls and cheerleader Barbie to handmade dolls designed to take your breath away.
The first thing you would notice is that the antique dolls are also accessible and could be kept in small spaces and moved when necessary, unlike some large pieces of antique furniture.
A doll that’s at least 100 years old is considered to be antique, and if collected over time, such a collection could be valuable. A doll made before the 1960s may be called vintage. And, of course, a doll made between 1960 and 1980 might be considered a modern collectible.
“Mostly what you see in this room is Barbie Doll collections, but as you see, I also have a lot of other dolls as well,” Cary said.
When asked if she knew the value of the barbie dolls, Cary said she had tried to have them appraised once but that fell through.
“I have over 100 dolls in that room and all are worth so many different prices, honestly it is really hard to know the accurate price.”
Still, she displays them proudly and shows them off to anyone who will see them.
One of her friends, Johnny Thrasher, even acknowledged how much Cary loves collecting Barbie Dolls and all that she does for the community.
‘Two-Shoes Lady’
Of course, known to Cullman and surrounding areas as the ‘Two-shoes Lady,” Cary also has a shed full of shoes that she has collected over the years to give away to children in need. She has been doing this for 15 years and has given away more than 30,000 pairs.
She started collecting shoes after watching an Oprah show where a woman was giving pajamas to children in need.
“And when the program was over, I thought, dear Lord, give me something to do and, well, shoes came to mind.”
That moment many years ago was a turning point for Cary. She quickly hired an attorney to help jumpstart her nonprofit, Two Shoes Ministry.
Through the nonprofit, Cary collects and donates new and used shoes to children, families and organizations in need. She has a team of board members who meet once a year.
When the pandemic hit, demand slowed significantly but donations kept coming in. Now, Cary has more shoes to give away than she ever imagined.
“Nobody has placed any orders since the pandemic’s been going on,” Cary said. “None of the schools ordered any.”
The shoes are donated by friends, churches and other nonprofits. Cary also goes out herself and buys new pairs. She then fills orders and takes the shoes to organizations or families who need them.
“All I request in an order is the age, the gender and the shoe size,” she said. “And they send exactly what I need and I fill the order.”
Cary was the last of seven children. Her family didn’t have much, but she said they lived a good life. She said that’s why she is so passionate about giving back to others.
“I was raised Catholic, so I wore saddle oxfords all my life,” Cary said. “And when I graduated from high school, I went to a public college and I bought my first pair of shoes. I’ve been buying shoes ever since then.”
Cary also goes to yard sales in the community to find new and used shoes.
“One church out here had a yard sale and they gave me every pair of shoes. I bet there were over 100 pairs,” Cary said. “People (often) don’t want the shoes after a yard sale, so they call me and I’ll go pick them up.”
Cary said she’s had some special, unforgettable moments along the way. One time, she met a young boy at a local center who needed a new pair of boots. Little did she know, it was the first gift he had ever received.
“One day I went over there and they had a little boy. He was about 9 and he wanted a pair of boots,” Cary said. “So I ran to Walmart and I bought him a new pair of boots and I came back and I gave them to him and he called me Santa Claus. Next time I went in there he said, ‘Santa Claus is here.’ and I walked up to him and I said, ‘Why do you call me Santa Claus?’ He said because ‘Santa Claus gave me the first thing I’ve ever gotten as a gift.’ and I started crying.”
If you, or someone you know, needs shoes, you can contact Helen Cary’s nonprofit. There, you’ll fill out an order form — with your shoe size, age and gender. Contact Two Shoes Ministry at 256-531-6907.