More — way more — than 100 Jeeps and their owners hit the streets Saturday to caravan through Cullman County, all to put a smile on some faces at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the 2nd “Ridin’ for Residents” Jeep parade.
Organized by Cullman County Wranglers and USA Healthcare, the event brought out Jeep fans from Cullman and surrounding counties, launching a 4x4 rollout that took the flag-festooned vehicles, many sporting pets enjoying a blast of fresh air, on a cross-county circuit with stops at four local nursing homes as well as a trio of assisted living locations.
Though the Jeep tally wasn’t available just as the parade was set to launch Saturday morning from Cullman Church of Christ, it was clear from a glance at the packed parking lot that this year’s event was set to beat last year’s inaugural Jeep enrollment of 127 vehicles.
Ending at the Sanctuary at the Woodlands with an outdoor raffle and on-site food vendors, the event teased locally-donated prizes as a way to hype participation — though judging by the big turnout, that probably wasn’t needed. USA Healthcare’s Stephanie Coleman said residents at local nursing homes had been looking forward to the parade, prepping posters and making ready to hand out treats for their favorite Jeeps.
Businesses donating raffle prizes and other sponsorship support included EconoMed Pharmacy; Cullman Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram; USA Healthcare; Madison Core Labs; It’s Never Too Late; Stoney Lonesome OHV Park; Heather Partain & Stacey Long at Hagemore Realty; Rhonda Hagemore at Hagemore Realty; and Initial Impressions.
Chik fil-A and Southern Eats provided breakfast for a legion of hungry Jeep owners, while Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice kept the crowd hydrated and ready for action with bottled water, lip balm, and sunscreen.
