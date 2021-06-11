DODGE CITY — The rent on the county courthouse annex in Dodge City may be going up. The town council Thursday voted to allow Mayor Tawana Canada to negotiate a higher rent for the building being used by the offices of Probate Judge and Revenue Commissioner.
The county currently rents the building for $10 per month. Canada said the town paid $11,093 last year for electricity and water at the building. She noted that the office was closed much of last year due to covid.
"It's not fair for the people of Dodge City to foot the bill for all the people who use this annex," she said.
She proposed the town ask the county to pay $100 per month for use of the space. "I don't think $100 is unreasonable," said Canada. The council agreed and authorized Canada to negotiate with the county.
The competitive labor market that has businesses competing for workers also impacts local governments. At Monday's meeting the council approved increasing city employee Shane Loller's salary from $10.82 per hour to $13 per hour. Loller has worked for the town for two years, and Canada said he could make more money elsewhere.
"He does a good job," she said. "He wants the things he does to look just right."
Canada told the council that the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is currently "doing a study to see if a study is needed" for a traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 216 and Hwy. 69. She said it has been at least three years since a study of the intersection has been done.
Councilmember Jason Burney commented on the timing of the study, "They're waiting until school is out and half the traffic is gone."
Canada said she would be going to Montgomery along with some local business owners to personally petition ALDOT for a traffic signal at the intersection. She said she hopes more business owners and local leaders are also able to make the trip.
"We're not going to get it if we don't go," she said.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the back to school sales tax holiday for July 16-18
- Approved a resolution for a hazard mitigation plan
- Approved hiring Jimmy Scott to remove cattails from the town's sewage ponds
- Had a first reading of the town's annual agreement with the Sheriff's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.