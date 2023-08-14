DODGE CITY — Much like the majority of Cullman County municipalities, the town of Dodge City recently announced an upcoming project that will benefit from its Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax fund.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, Town Clerk Vicki Ogletree presented the Dodge City town council with the proposed resolution to use the town’s allotted 2023 gas tax to partially fund improvements for County Road 223.
Ogletree was unable to give an exact cost to complete the project, but said early estimates were in the neighborhood of $18,000.
Mayor Jason Burney updated the council on its closed meeting last month to discuss the job performance of the town’s single part-time employee, Shane Lollar. He said he had gone over Lollar’s job description and has since received a number of raving reviews from residents.
“Within a week of us talking, I got a call from some individuals thanking us. They said Shane had done a “fantabulous” job on the roads and they appreciated it.”
The council approved a $1 raise for Lollar and to add him to the town’s medical AirEvac insurance policy. Burney said the addition would cost $99 each year, but noted with Lollar living outside the town limits, he would not be covered under the current plan.
Another employee recognized for their contributions to the town was Ogletree. Councilmember Teeara Johns shared with the council how she had noticed the numerous times Ogletree would visit the Dodge City Community Center after events and use her personal time to clean the facility. Johns suggested the town allow Ogletree to be compensated for these services, which was met without hesitation.
“Most people really don’t understand even half of what Vicki does for this town,” Burney said.
Ogletree will now be able to clock one hour for each inspection and to add an additional hour if cleaning is required.
In other business the council:
- Received a positive update from Township Deputy David Pitts who said the last month had been “very copacetic” for the town.
- Approved a $100 donation to the Good Samaritan Clinic.
- Approved to compensate Jack’s Restaurant for an accidental $6,000 overpayment for water/sewer service.
- Announced the movie in the park event, which was discussed in July, would need to be postponed to provide organizers an opportunity to research the required copyright licensing.