DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Town Council held its first meeting since the death of Mayor Anthony Todd on Sept. 12, and began the meeting by holding a brief moment of silence for Todd as well as the town’s previous mayor Tawana Canada who passed away in January.
Todd was appointed as the town’s third mayor following Canada’s death.
“First on the agenda is to declare a vacancy for mayor, yet again for the second time this year,” said councilmember and Mayor Pro-Temp Jason Brumley.
The council approved to schedule a closed executive work session on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. to discuss candidates for this appointment and will name their choice at the next scheduled council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17.
A plaque honoring Canada’s legacy will be placed at the Dodge City Senior Center and dedicated Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. “I hope a lot of people come out and show the love that Tawana has given,” Brumley said.
Township Deputy David Pitts updated the council with his concerns over a rise in the town’s criminal activity.
“If anybody has been down [AL-Hwy] 490 lately, you’re very, very aware that Dodge City has grown. and with that growth comes problems,” Pitts said.
Pitts reported that the previous Wednesday, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to couple that had been found unconscious in the Dollar General parking lot. After regaining consciousness the couple was found to be in possession of methamphetamines, paraphernalia, and both had multiple warrants for their arrest.
Pitts also reported that construction workers at My Way Trucking had reported approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel having been syphoned from equipment on their job site and that a full-size semi-trailer flatbed belonging to a resident of the town was parked in the Jack’s parking lot — something that the resident has been doing for years — was stolen Saturday night around 10 p.m. Pitts said that cameras showed a black Peterbilt truck backing up to the trailer before driving away with it.
“So we’re starting to be on the map a little bit, and it’s not a good feeling right now,” Pitts said.
Pitts said that cameras have been placed at My Way Trucking as well as a “dummy car” being stationed nearby by the CCSO. Pitts advised residents to lock gas caps, make sure that areas with valuables be well lit, and to place cameras in hopes to catch criminals in the act.
In other business the town:
- Approved the annual renewal of the Hazard Mitigation Resolution.
- Approved $3500 to be used to purchase items to be used to create a mobile trailer that will provide the town with a way to repair roadways as well as an additional power source for events held in the town park.
Announced
- the town’s first Trunk or Treat event that will take place Sunday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Dodge City Town Hall.
- Approved the renewal of the town’s Certificate of Deposit account.
Approved for the town’s park to be closed as of Monday, Oct. 24 to allow time to
- prepare and repair walkways before Christmas in the Park.