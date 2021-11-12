DODGE CITY — After paying off a $400,000 loan to clear the ledger on its sewage system, spending $2,000 on an ice maker feels like a drop in the financial bucket.
Naturally, town leaders at Dodge City this week had no issue with making the needed spend only a month after closing out the town’s debt on its USDA loan at its October meeting — a happy occasion in which mayor Tawana Canada ceremonially burned the bank note and dropped its smoldering remains in a bucket.
With a little more financial wiggle room, the council unanimously signed off at this month’s meeting to purchase a new ice machine for the town’s senior center. Even at a cost of $2,002, the machine still dinged the town’s budget for less money than its final sewer loan payment of $2,042 (which, by the way, it paid off extremely early: The loan wasn’t fully due for final payment until 2040).
“It was something that was needed, so we were happy to purchase a new ice machine for that building,” said Canada following this week’s regular town council meeting.
In a separate matter, the town also acted early to declare its participation in Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which is set to offer tax waivers statewide on eligible items from Feb. 25–27 of next year. Not only will Dodge City shoppers be free from state sales tax on weather preparedness merchandise; they’ll also be spared local sales taxes thanks to the council’s participation.
For a listing of items that qualify for the state and local sales tax exemptions, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue’s tax holiday page online at https://revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays/.
The council took no action on a measure to resurface the road at the town park, allowing Canada to prepare bid specifications ahead of next month’s meeting. The council also discussed needed infrastructure upgrades at other locations in town, but likewise agreed to take those matters up at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.