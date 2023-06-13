The town of Dodge City has continued pushing forward with their goal of expanding the amenities of the town’s park.
In April, the town council heard from resident Samantha Duke, who requested it explore options for ways older children could also make use of Ray Park. She said while her younger children enjoy playing on the playground equipment, her teenage son often found himself bored during those family outings.
The suggestion reinvigorated the town’s ongoing intentions to outfit the grassy area, currently used as a basketball court, with a regulation size (94’x50’) concrete slab. While the plan was originally presented by the late mayor Tawana Canada, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled those efforts.
Last month, Mayor Jason Burney announced state representative Corey Harbison was able to secure additional grant funding for the project to make for a total of $5,000 in contributed funds. The town proceeded to table discussions on the project after receiving only one bid of approximately $49,000, according to town clerk Vicki Ogletree, from the Dodge City based Carcel and G construction. Burney was also granted the authority to seek out additional bids for the project as well as enter an agreement with any contractor presenting a bid which kept the total project cost under $25,000.
Ogletree told The Times on Monday, June 12, that while the bid from Carcel and G included the needed concrete in addition to labor and finishing services, the town elected to proceed with a bid from Hood Brothers Concrete on Thursday, June 8. While the lower bid of $10,500 only covers labor and finishing costs and does not include the cost of concrete, the town previously reported receiving a bid of $8,000 for those materials.
Ogletree was unable to provide a timeframe as to when the project would begin, saying councilmembers were currently exploring the option to also replace the existing basketball goals at the same time the court is installed.
In other business the council:
- Held the first reading to extend its contract with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to retain the services of Township Deputy David Pitts. The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 1 and its renewal requires two public readings before the council takes action on the decision.
- Tabled discussions on the purchase of a metal archway that will serve as the entrance to Ray Park as it awaits costs for the project.