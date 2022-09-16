Although Anthony Todd’s term as Dodge City’s third mayor was cut short upon his death Monday, Sept. 12, his time spent in service of the town spanned decades.
Todd began serving the town before there was a town, going door to door gathering signatures to petition for the town’s incorporation. He first became an elected official 26 years ago when he was elected to the Place 3 seat on the first Dodge City Council — and has been consecutively re-elected every four years since.
After the passing of longtime Mayor Tawana Canada in January, Todd was appointed by the council to serve as mayor of the town he helped to incorporate.
Todd was an avid fisherman who served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, as well as the local fire department.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Todd; sons, Daniel (Michelle) Todd and Stephen (Windy) Todd; grandchildren, Jeremy (Shaye) Todd, Lana Todd and Evan Todd; great grandchildren, Athena Todd and Rylie Todd; sisters, Helen (Kermit) Johnson and Rose (Jonathan) Langston; brother, Kent (Steve Blankenship) Scott; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery.