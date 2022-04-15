DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Council announced plans to honor the late Mayor Tawana Canada’s legacy at the town’s senior center.
During the council’s March meeting, several members of the center asked the council to replace the senior center sign with one bearing Canada’s name.
At Thursday night’s meeting, Mayor Anthony Todd provided an alternative in the form of installing a bronze plaque in honor of Canada.
The plaque would be adorned with an etching of Canada, as well as an inscription that the council decided would be left to the seniors to decide.
“Ultimately it would be their decision on what they wanted it to say, and if they would rather have a sign; well, I was going to let them decide. But these plaques will last a lot longer and require less maintenance,” Todd said.
Visitors in attendance addressed the council and said that they felt that the seniors would be very pleased with a plaque, and that they were just wishing to honor Canada’s legacy.
Todd stated that he plans to visit the center on Tuesday to present the seniors with both options.
In other business the council:
Received the township deputy’s report advising residents to keep any trailers in their possession locked citing a string of robberies in which people had been backing their vehicles up to trailers and driving away with them during the night.
Discussed the need for a traffic light at the exit 299 off ramps entering the town.
Approved a resolution accepting all American Rescue Funds for Qualified Government Services.
