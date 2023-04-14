DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Town Council extended its community park hours and discussed improving the property after receiving several resident suggestions.
During the council’s meeting on Thursday, Mayor Jason Burney reported a request he had received from a resident to allow the park to be open later during the evening. Burney said the current hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. did not allow this resident enough time to use the facility after picking up his grandchildren at 5:30 p.m. and opened the floor to hear suggestions from other council members.
The council’s newest member, Teeara Johns, suggested allowing the park to remain open an additional 30 minutes each night with unanimous approval.
Dodge City resident Samantha Duke offered her own suggestion to the council.
“The park is mainly focused towards younger kids and there’s teenagers in Dodge City too. I don’t know if it’s possible of not, but I know it’s been brought up in the past, to just concrete the basketball court just to give the older kids something to do,” Duke said.
Burney said the council’s attempts to pave the court — launched under the previous administration of the late mayor Tawana Canada — had been stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but an effort to continue the project was ongoing. The town has received one bid of roughly $8,000, which would cover only the cost of the needed concrete to lay the 84’ x 50’ slab, but did not include any associated labor or finishing work.
Rather than wait for additional bids to come in, a motion was made to grant Burney the authority to seek out contractors to perform the service and to move forward without council approval, as long as the total cost remained within a $25,000 budget.
Burney said a recent tourism grant, offered to the town by State Representative Corey Harbison, could be applied to this project as well.
Town Clerk Vicki Ogletree also offered a plea to all residents utilizing the facility, encouraging them to help maintain its cleanliness. Ogletree said there have been occasions when she has visited the park and discovered the restrooms in an unkempt state.
“If you happen to go down there and the commode needs flushing or the paper is strewn out all over the bathroom, or something, pick it up because it looks bad on us if an outsider comes in,” Ogletree said. “We’re all residents of Dodge City and we should be proud of our park.”
The council was also presented updates from Township Deputy David Pitts and Allan Turner, with Living Water Services.
Pitts said the town is becoming “the center of some nasty business” reporting both a string of burglaries and a report of methamphetamine possession. On April 2, Pitts said three reports came in within 90 minutes all involving semi-trucks having their windows broken and the drivers’ wallets being stolen from their passenger seats. According to Pitts, these incidents occurred at the Dodge City rest area, the Jack’s Truck Stop and the Petro Truck Stop.
Turner presented the council with its annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report card in which the town’s only infraction came from the age of its facility. Despite the facility’s age, Turner said operations were well within the recommended limits and the only action which needed addressing was that of wildlife.
“The only problem we’re having down there right now are the beavers,” Turner said.
In other business the council:
- Approved a motion from Councilman Jerry Flynn to place $300,000 of the town’s General Fund into a CD account allowing it to accrue interest.
- Entered into a roughly 10 minute closed executive session. In a follow-up call on Friday, town attorney Hugh Harris — who was not present during the meeting — told The Times the session was to discuss preliminary legal matters.