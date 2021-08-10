VINEMONT — With a growing group of people taking advantage of the town’s disc golf course, the South Vinemont Town Council discussed possible improvements to the course to bring in tournaments and other events.
Disc golfer Eric Whitehead, representing the recently-formed Vinemont Disc Golf Club, spoke to the council about the club’s desire to see the disc golf course continue to grow and bring people into Vinemont.
“We want people to come from everywhere and be like ‘Wow, this place is amazing,’” he said.
He said the club meets at the park for the last two Wednesday nights, and has brought crowds of around 25 disc golfers from areas like Huntsville, Arab and Gardendale.
“We’re getting people pulled in here and letting everybody sample this small course that we have,” he said.
Whitehead said there are many volunteers who are willing to come out and trim trees and take care of the course, and the club would like to install permanent baskets that would be needed to start bringing in tournaments.
“We know permanent baskets do cost money, but we are willing to do everything we can do reimburse with sponsorships or tournament funds,” he said. “We’re willing to go the mile if y’all will help us.”
Councilman Chris Thompson said there are already three sponsors that are on board to help pay for the new baskets.
The club is also looking to beautify the park a little more along the course, which would benefit not just the golfers, but everyone else who visits the park, Whitehead said.
“You’re going to have new signs of life with younger people wanting to walk around that park,” he said.
Whitehead said the club will also be looking for local sponsors for their t-shirts that they wear in other tournaments, so when members travel to other states or other parts of Alabama, Vinemont’s businesses will be represented.
Mayor Reggie Dodson asked that the club receive written permission from council members before making any changes to the course, and Whitehead said members would be sure to do so.
The council also discussed hosting a fall festival for the town’s residents and some of the possibilities for such an event.
Councilwoman Sonya Adams said the large crowd at Friday’s Freedom Fest that was held at the school showed that the town’s residents will come out for events, and the town could host something similar in the fall.
“They proved that they will come out stuff like that,” she said.
Some of the ideas brought up by the council included bringing in bounce houses, involving the fire department and their trucks and equipment, hosting a car show and bringing in some of the town’s businesses to show off what they do for the town.
Dodson said the council’s members will discuss some of those ideas and narrow them down.
“What we need to do is pool all of these ideas and find some way to coordinate them all into one group,” he said.
