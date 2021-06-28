Diesel by Distance

One of the main components of the Diesel by Distance program is the work-based learning experience in partnership with an employer of diesel technicians.

 Special to The Times

Wallace State’s Diesel by Distance program will host a series of open house events for anyone interested in learning more about the program, experience virtual reality lessons, and more.

Open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the Diesel Technology building on the Hanceville campus on July 1, July 8, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

For more information, contact Anna Parrish Beard at 256.352.8356 or anna.parrish@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu/dieselbydistance.

