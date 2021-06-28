Wallace State’s Diesel by Distance program will host a series of open house events for anyone interested in learning more about the program, experience virtual reality lessons, and more.
Open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. in the Diesel Technology building on the Hanceville campus on July 1, July 8, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
For more information, contact Anna Parrish Beard at 256.352.8356 or anna.parrish@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu/dieselbydistance.
