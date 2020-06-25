Retail Specialists will be breaking ground on a new residential development, Kingfisher, in Cullman County. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 30th.
Located next to the city of Berlin, the neighborhood is slated to have 280 new homes. Homes are estimated to sell in the $190,000 to $250,000 price range. Prominence Homes has been selected as the home builder for the development.
“We are thrilled to have this new development coming to Cullman County. With the way our county is growing, this is something that has been needed for a long time. Our hope is this will serve as a catalyst for future development in our area,” said Cullman County Commissioner Kerry Watson.
Located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 278 E and County Road 1616, the Kingfisher subdivision will feature new streets and sidewalks. Community leaders feel that this new neighborhood will serve as a catalyst for more dining and shopping development in the area.
“Cullman County is poised for growth over the next five years, so bringing affordable, quality housing to the market is another way we are able to assist the community with their growth,” said Robert Jolly, founder and CEO of Retail Specialists. “This is our second residential project in Cullman County and is a great example of how we can help in multiple facets of community development – from attracting new retailers, to transforming vacant commercial real estate space, and building new neighborhoods – our team is excited about all of the work happening in the county.”
“With the growth in Cullman County and its proximity to Huntsville and Birmingham, it’s the perfect time to break ground on a new neighborhood,” said Scott Underwood, chief operating officer for Prominence Homes. “Our team is excited to bring high-quality homes to this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.