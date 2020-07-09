Members of Destiny Church delivered "blessings" to Sheriff Matt Gentry and his deputies Thursday as a way of showing their support and appreciation.
Over the past three weeks, church members have been gathering items to put in gift bags for the deputies. The 143 bags included gift cards donated by area restaurants, a water bottle courtesy of People's Bank and bottled water. The seven K9 deputies were not left out. Each received a bag containing dog treats and a toy.
Pastor Fred Rivers told Gentry the church members wanted to let the deputies know they were appreciated. "We love you and appreciate you," he said. "You guys do an awesome job and the Lord has directed us to pray for you."
"We want to thank you so much for this," said Gentry. "This means a lot to the deputies."
