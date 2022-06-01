As parents continue to struggle with a nationwide formula shortage, state officials report no significant decrease in electronic WIC vouchers, indicating that while there may be weeks more of multiple-store searches, formula is available.
With only two main manufacturers of infant formula — Mead Johnson who makes Enfamil and Abbott who makes Similac — District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Health Wes Stubblefield says that the shortage began when the closure of Abbott’s Sturgis, Michigan factory interrupted the already strained supply chain.
“There were some concerns over contaminated products that could have lead to infants getting sick, so they closed that factory, and from what I understand, even before that there were already labor and material issues and that just hurt the supply more,” Stubblefield said.
Around 40% of large retail stores reporting no stock of formula, according to Dataasembly, an analytics firm that collects data from 11,000 locations. Stubblefield says that by monitoring the electronic vouchers of WIC recipients — who according to Stubblefield account for between 30-40% of Alabama’s infants — the ADPH has seen no more than the usual 3-5% fluctuation in filled vouchers.
Grace Anne White, CRNP with Cullman Pediatrics says that the practice has had numerous calls from concerned parents who have had difficulty finding their preferred formula.
“Most of what we tell [the parents] is that with general formula there are no problems with substituting, that’s perfectly safe and from what I’ve seen, parents have been able to locate some type of general or gentle formula,” White says.
Stubblefield does advise that if parents notice stomach aches, or a bit more spit-up than normal when switching between formulas, to not become alarmed.
“All formulas in the US have to adhere to the same FDA guidelines, so if you read all of the ingredients there is very little difference between brands. But, formulas can taste different and be absorbed differently depending on milk/whey ratios and different things, so I always tell parents to stick to a formula for at least a week to let their infant adapt to it,” Stubblefield said.
White says that she considers their office to have been fortunate in their ability to assist parents struggling by having a supply of multiple formula types prior to the shortage. She encourages parents to speak to their healthcare provider as a first means of assistance. Staff at Cullman Pediatrics have also been making it a point to ask parents during regularly scheduled wellness checks if they are struggling to find formula and offering assistance.
White and Stubblefield both say the abundance of misinformation circulating on social media — diluting formula, purchasing breast milk or imported formula online — can lead to health issues.
White says that a particular area of concern is the claim that parents can make their own formula using condensed milk and Karo syrup. While Stubblefield says that the American Academy of Pediatrics does deem whole milk as a safe substitute for formula in children over 6 months, making your own formula is always advised against.
White says that despite the dangerous advice on social media, it has also allowed for parents to come together and share locations where formula can be purchased. Some even offer to purchase it when they notice it available for parents needing a particular type.
“There’s been a lot of banding together as a community, there’s been parents who have been concerned but we haven’t had anyone just unable to get any, so we are hopeful that no one’s going without,” White said.