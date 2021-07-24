Donated gently-used purses filled with needed useful items — all for the chance to win and take home a brand-new designer bag: That’s the idea behind Designer Bag Bingo, an upcoming August fundraiser hosted by the Women United Board of United Way of Cullman County.
Set for Aug. 3 at Loft 212 in Cullman, this year’s event will follow the same formula that’s attracted sold-out crowds in previous years. Buy a $35 ticket (or a full table that seats 8 for $350), enjoy some fun drinks and snacks, and get ready to Bingo when the action begins at 6 p.m. Your ticket price also includes 1 Bingo card per round, with additional cards available separately.
Donate a gently-used purse stocked with personal care essentials for the chance to win a door prize, while keeping an eye on the fancy stuff — including 14 designer handbags in addition to a single grand prize. In keeping with the event’s annual theme of a true ladies’ night out, alcoholic beverages also will be available for a la carte purchase.
“Our Women’s United Board has some incredible volunteers who are rolling up their sleeves and working hard to generate resources for this community that will leave a legacy of change,” Becky Goff, the local chapter’s executive director, said in a release. “Our hope is that through this fun ladies’ night, we will engage the Women of Cullman County to join us in helping to raise funds to support our network of nonprofits.”
Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, with the Bingo kicking off at 6 p.m. Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact United Way at 256-739-2948 or via email or by email at dmcdonald@uwaycc.org. You can also make contact through the local chapter’s website (uwaycc.org) or via Facebook.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Publix, NAFCO, McGriff, Cullman Regional, Payroll Services, The UPS Store, Rusken Packaging and Walmart DC #6006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.