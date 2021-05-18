Work can officially begin on Cullman Regional Airport’s years-in-the-making plan for a ground-up rebuild of its mile-long main runway.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Cullman County Commission cleared the way for the imminent start of professional design work on the runway project — the final and culminating piece of a phased redevelopment program that, since first launching in 2014, also has included reconstructed taxiways and upgraded hangar access.
Airport general manager Ben Harrison said Tuesday that the commission’s approval clears the final administrative hurdle for the runway project, which he estimated will commence sometime late this summer.
“By the end of August or perhaps the first of September, we’ll be digging the runway out and starting over,” he said. “It’s going to be a complete rebuild job — It’s not an overlay; it’s not patching. It’s a new runway that will last us for 50 years. It will cover the same footprint as the current runway, though it’s configured for future expansion.”
The commission also approved the easement condemnation of two adjoining property parcels that abut airport property — a necessary measure, said Harrison, to allow the facility to comply with FAA height clearance regulations for approaching and departing aircraft. “It’s simply a height easement; not an expansion of property,” he explained. “Whether it’s trees or any other obstruction, we have to keep the airspace clear, and this will allow us to do that.”
In a separate measure, the commission also signed off on the purchase of a new automatic weather observation station to replace the airport’s current equipment, which Harrison is nearing the end of its useful life. Though the county previously had allocated funds for the new station, the airport received a federal grant that will instead pay for the new equipment, which is used by both airport personnel and the National Weather Service.
The airport’s main runway spans 100 feet in width and is 5,500 feet long. In addition to replacing the runway surface, this summer’s reconstruction project also will see the installation of new lighting. The new runway will augment the airport’s full-length lighted taxiway, 56 T-hangars, ten corporate hangers, helicopter hangers, and terminal building.
Last week, the airport announced that it had received the $3.4 million in federal grant funds needed to complete the runway and lighting project. “This project is the culmination of planning since 2014,” Harrison said in responding to the announcement, which was issued through the office of U.S. House Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville).
“We have completed multiple projects to get ready for this runway. All the taxiways are rebuilt, and the movement areas are ready for years of growth. The runway project will determine the development of the airport for the next 50 years. We could not have made this come together without the help of the City and County of Cullman, the airport board, ALDOT, our Congressional delegation, the FAA, and all the local officials who believe in the airport being a vital part of growth for our community.”
