Daystar Church will be a distribution site for 12,000 boxes of fresh food throughout the month of February through a partnership with the Farmers to Families Faith-Based Coalition and CityServe.
Each food box contains perishable food products such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products and assorted fruit and vegetables.
Families do not need to show any proof of need or identification. The food will be given to individuals and organizations on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Boxes will be available on delivery days at 9:30 a.m., and must be picked up no later than 12 p.m. in order to guarantee freshness.
Farmers to Families is a $4 billion provision of the CARES Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump last year. Through the act, the federal government is purchasing food from US farmers and giving it to families to ensure that the food does not go to waste and that families are helped out during the pandemic.
Food boxes will be distributed from Daystar’s Good Hope and Hartselle campuses on the following dates:
Daystar Church - Good Hope (200 Daystar Drive, Cullman)
Monday, Feb. 8 (1,200 Boxes)
Monday, Feb. 15 (1,200 Boxes)
Monday, Feb. 22 (1,200 Boxes)
Daystar Church - Hartselle (1010 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle, AL 35640)
Monday, Feb. 8 (1,200 Boxes)
Monday, Feb.15 (1,200 Boxes)
Monday, Feb. 22 (1,200 Boxes)
For more information about the Farmers to Families partnership or our Master’s Hands food program, contact Daystar Church Global Outreach Director Chris Hopper at chrishopper@daystarchurch.tv or by phone at 256-737-0800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.