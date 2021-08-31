United Way of Cullman County will host the annual Day of Caring once again with a community-wide volunteer service outreach on September 10. This one-day volunteer driven event will provide community members with a meaningful and collective volunteer opportunity and serve as the kick-off to the Annual United Way Campaign.
“Day of Caring is a distinct opportunity for those of us who support the mission of United Way and local nonprofits to get out into the community, roll up our sleeves, and spend the day, or even just a few hours, with a local nonprofit.” said Becky Goff, executive director of United Way of Cullman County. “We have added more options this year for volunteers to participate from their homes or offices to address recent COVID concerns,” Goff said.
For the second year COVID-19 has made it necessary to cancel the kick-off breakfast. United Way continues to encourage social distancing, but businesses and organizations will still be able to volunteer. There are three ways to participate:
Hands on Projects like building or repairing a playground, or gardening work.
In-office projects such as holding a collection drive, or writing notes to our seniors or veterans.
Casual Day for United Way! If you are unable to volunteer, host or participate in Casual Day for United Way! Order or purchase a United Way T-shirt and wear it on Day of Caring!
For a full list of projects available to adopt https://forms.gle/oiMCF4jWWBA2jeFn9). Volunteers are asked to take recommended public health precautions and to avoid close contact, wear a face covering when appropriate and maintain distance as much as possible.
“Day of Caring promotes the value of volunteerism and demonstrates that neighbors helping neighbors can create a positive change in the lives of children, families and seniors,” Goff said. “While we still don’t know how the continued stress and challenges from the pandemic will impact this year’s community-wide campaign, United Way will continue to play a vital role in helping our friends and families through these difficult times.”
To donate to United Way, visit uwaycc.org or for more information: call 256-739-2948. Participants can also share what they’re doing by snapping a pic and tagging United Way on Facebook or Instagram! #dayofcaringuwcullman
United Way of Cullman also wants to remind parents of children in the public school system about United Way HAT DAY. Cullman kids are invited to show their support by participating in the annual Student United Way Campaign “Hat Day” on September 10. Schoolchildren are encouraged to send $1 to school and wear their favorite hat. Show your support #hatdayuwcullman.
