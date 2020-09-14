Employees of the Cullman Walmart Distribution Center kicked off the United Way of Cullman County’s annual Day of Caring a day early by beginning maintenance work on the grounds of Memory Garden Cemetery Monday. Tuesday, Sept. 15, is the official kick off for the Day of Caring.
The annual event offers a chance for community members to lend a hand to some of the area’s non-profit organizations.
United Way Executive Director Becky Goff said the organization was originally on the fence on whether or not to host the Day of Caring due to COVID-19, but a few changes to the usual routine will allow for volunteers to help their community while staying as safe as possible.
“We didn’t want the year to go by without giving people the opportunity to give back or get involved to do something, and we were looking for a way to be manageable and safe,” she said.
This year, all of the in-person projects will be outdoors with room to spread out and maintain social distancing, and instead of a big meeting of all the volunteers for a breakfast and sendoff, team leaders will come by to collect free biscuits from Milo’s and t-shirts for their team members, Goff said.
This year’s projects include landscaping at Hope Horses, screening a porch for the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled, painting a fire escape for Victims Services and gardening and landscaping at the North Alabama Agriplex.
For those who are unable to help out in person, there are also several ways to give back by collecting items for some of the local non-profits, like food for Cullman Caring for Kids, games and toys for Youth Advocate Programs or hygienic supplies for the Good Samaritan Health Clinic.
To sign up to volunteer or learn more about Day of Caring, email cberry@uwaycc.org, call 256-739-2948 or visit ow.ly/qVzh50Bb7J6.
