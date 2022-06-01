The post-Memorial Day summer heat is almost here, and that means it’s time to chill — especially when it comes to food. June at the North Alabama Agriplex is loaded with programs that dial in on the sunniest season of the year, including a do-it-yourself class on Thursday that’s all about dairy.
Nearly everyone knows a thing or two about cranking out some homemade ice cream, but what about yogurt? The Agriplex will thaw out some helpful how-tos on ice cream’s healthy cousin on Thursday, June 2, with a “Yogurt Making for Beginners” class, covering the basics of crafting your own frozen yogurt from scratch while sampling out a class-made version just for fun.
Part of the nonprofit’s Heritage Skills course series for adults, the class begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the $10 cost covering an on-site demonstration of how to use either fresh or store-bought milk to spin up your own chilly treats. Registration is required; visit the website at agriplex.org for information.
Here’s a preview of everything the Agriplex has planned from now until the end of the month:
Programs for Adults
June 7 at 6 p.m. — Beginning Farmer & Rancher: Summer Integrated Pest Management
This free course will tackle the garden pests that crop up during the summer growing season. Learn about controlling common pests that infest summer vegetables, including the use of organic techniques that help cut back on the toxins. There’s no charge for the course but registration is required; to sign up, contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu or 205-568-0005.
June 15 at noon — Lunch & Learn: Living Locally — Eating, Shopping, and Living on a Local Scale to Help the World
If you’re interested in sourcing your food from the place you call home, this lunchtime session is for you. Sponsored by the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, this month’s Lunch & Learn program will featuring the Chat and Chew Food truck and discuss locally-minded ways to keep your food footprint close to your own backyard. Please call ahead to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
June 28 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Cooking with Herbs
Join chef Aaron Nichols from the Wallace State Community College Culinary Arts department for a herb-based kitchen tour. Taste test new treats and learn to make your own small herb patio pot. Course cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
Programs for Kids
June 4 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Father’s Day Leatherwork
Just in time to celebrate dad, kids can learn a heritage skill that can also help them craft a perfectly personalized present for Father’s Day. The class is for children ages 5 and older accompanied by an adult, and the course cost is $15 per child (adults may attend with their child for free.)
June 6-10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day — Elementary Garden Camp
This day camp is for children ages 6-11 (without an adult), and will show campers how to work in the Agriplex’s raised garden beds, while featuring take-home projects to apply what they learn. Course cost is $50 per child; registration is required.
June 6-10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day — Preschool Garden Camp
Like its Elementary school-aged counterpart, the Preschool Garden Camp is all about raised bed gardening at the Agriplex — but for kids ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult (at no additional cost). The day camp will offer take-home projects to continue learning; course cost is $50 per child and registration is required.
June 16th and 17th from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — Cullman County Touring Farms for Kids
This special summertime program is aimed at children ages 7-13, and will take kids on two full days of farm tours across Cullman County. Food and T-Shirts will be provided. Course cost is $40 per child; paying parents are welcome to attend but may need to drive along in a separate vehicle. Registration is required.
June 13th and 14th from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. — Winston County Touring Farm for Kids
Like its Cullman County counterpart, this summer program takes kids out west — to Winston County, that is. Children ages 7 and up will spend two days taking a look at farming activity across Winston County, with daily dropoff and pickup staged at the Winston County Extension Office in Double Springs. This course is free, though registration on or before the June 3 registration deadline is required. Please sign your child up through the Winston County Extension Office by calling 205-489-5376. Lunch, snacks, and T-shirts will be provided.
June 20-24 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. each day — Sewing Camp 101
Sewing Camp 101 is just what it sounds like — a day camp designed for children interested in learning how to sew. Campers will learn the basics of hand sewing while making projects they can take home. Course cost is $50 per child, and registration is required. Adults must attend the camp with children under the age of 9.
June 28-30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day — Heritage Skills Camp
This day camp will take students from grades 6-12 through a variety of activities that hone their understanding of the resourcefulness that informed the agricultural and homestead practices of the past (and even the present). Kids who attend will get to creatively learn folk skills, while preserving their cultural heritage. Course cost is $100 per child; registration is required.
Visit the Agriplex at agriplex.org for information on how to register for the course of your choice, and for more information on all current and upcoming programs. You can also contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 and via email at cullmanag@gmail.com.