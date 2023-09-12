Wallace State Community College student Abby Daniels was crowned Miss Wallace State on Sunday, Sept. 10, while Sydney Hodges was crowned the new Miss North Alabama’s Teen. Both programs are preliminaries for the Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama’s Teen programs.
Daniels, of Springville, is a general studies major who plans to go on to study kinesiology. She also won the talent competition, performing an acro-jazz dance to “Never Had a Friend Like Me,” from the movie “Aladdin.”
Daniels will represent Wallace State next June in the Miss Alabama competition, which is a preliminary for the Miss America competition.
First runner-up was Jesilyn Maple of Mount Olive, and second runner-up was Savannah Lynn, of Logan. Anneliese Kline of Vinemont received the Beautiful Hearth Scholarship.
Hodges, the new Miss North Alabama’s Teen, is from Hayden. She also received the Beautiful Heart Scholarship. First runner-up was awarded to Madelyn Rasco of Pelham. Rasco also won the talent competition for a vocal performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.” Second runner-up was awarded to Lauren Sutherland of Florence.
Hodges will compete in the Miss Alabama’s Teen in March, which is a preliminary for the Miss America’s Teen competition.