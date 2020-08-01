A new restaurant is ready to get cooking in the location where the old Huddle House used to be in Hanceville, and whether it’s noon or midnight, they’ll have your food out in short order.
Dabbs Diner — an acronym that includes the first-name initial of each of the restaurant’s four owners — held its grand opening Saturday morning, cutting the ribbon on the 24-hour diner located just off U.S. Highway 31.
In addition to all the fun breakfast goodies you’d expect from 24-hour staples like Waffle House (where most of the owners share a long history as former employees and managers), Dabbs Diner also will live up to the “diner” in its name with lunchtime specials and other non-breakfast food.
Watch for daily lunch specials from 11-2, featuring a meat, two veggies, a drink, and dessert. Dabbs also has burgers, kids’ meals, and southern favorites like green beans, corn nuggets, and okra.
Co-owner April Imler said the diner has already been open ‘round the clock ever since its July 27th soft opening, so next time you’re looking for a made-to-order meal in Hanceville — no matter the hour — the lights will be on, and the griddle hot, at Dabbs Diner.
