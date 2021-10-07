Cyber Central, located at 100 Main Ave NW, opens for fall classes on October 7. Classes include Robotics Competition Teams (VEX IQ for Grades 4-8 and VEX V5 for Grades 9-12) and Hacker High School (Grades 9-12). Check out the Cyber Central Facebook page for more information. Cyber Central is the home of North Alabama Cyber Institute (NACI).
To register for classes, visit northalabamacyberinstitute.com. To inquire about contributing to student scholarships or corporate sponsorship, call 256-202-4744.
North Alabama Cyber Institute provides education and hands-on training for the next generation of cybersecurity analysts. NACI also serves as a staffing agency to place analysts and techs with business, industry, education, and government positions in order to create a cybersecure community.
Cybersecurity is a service increasing in demand, but there are not enough trained cybersecurity analysts to protect the business, industry, education, and healthcare sectors in our community. In response to this need, North Alabama Cyber Institute provides a service in preparing and placing cybersecurity analysts in order to create a cybersecure community.
