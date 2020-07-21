BAILEYTON — If all goes according to plans, some residents in the Baileyton, Joppa area may be able to have broadband internet service by the end of the year, Cyber Broadband CEO Jay Fuller said Tuesday. He said the exact time frame is unknown, because they first have to go through the engineering phase and get permits before beginning construction.
"If all goes well and we don't run into any major roadblocks, I can see people in this area being serviced in the fourth quarter of this year," Fuller said at a press conference on Tuesday. He estimated it would take 2-3 years to complete the entire 55-mile project.
Cyber Broadband recently received a grant from the state for its fiber to the home build out. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $3.8 million and the state will reimburse the company $1.33 million once the project is complete.
Fuller said the company is willing to run lines to some homes outside the planned area. "We've already found a few areas where we can build like another half mile and reach them, and we want to do that even if it's not part of our original design," he said.
"We're also reaching out to all developers," he added. "The best time to put fiber in is in the pre-construction phase."
Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyer praised the teamwork that made the project and state grant possible. "This is a great opportunity for Baileyton and Joppa and the people that live in this district," he said. "I want to thank Randall Shedd because this was not done by one person; it was a team effort. It takes a group of people to get something done."
Shedd, who along with Sen. Garlan Gudger, pushed for the grant from the state, noted that broadband internet "is a crucial part of an area growing and developing, and not dying. A lot of areas are declining in population and growth and people aren't going to go to an area without connectivity."
He said getting rural areas connected to broadband internet service is going to take some time. "These things don't happen over night, but one piece at a time, we're going to get broadband," he said.
For more information on Cyber Broadband's fiber to home project, visit cyberbroadband.net or call 256-734-1077.
