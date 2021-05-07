Cullman-based Cyber Broadband recently received three grants to expand broadband infrastructure in Cullman County.
The company received a total of more than $3.5 million from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) for its Fiber to the Home initiative.
“Access to high-speed internet is imperative to the growth and survival of our state, and I appreciate ADECA’s efforts to expand these services through the Broadband Accessibility Fund,” said Senator Garlan Gudger. “Broadband connectivity is critical when it comes to driving economic development and moving our state forward, and I am excited to see support for these significant projects in Cullman County that will improve the quality of life for our residents."
Increased broadband accessibility throughout the state has been a focus for Alabama legislators, including Cullman's legislative delegation. In recent years, Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) pushed for the passage of legislation that gave electric companies more authority to provide internet access and added funding to the state grant program.
This year, legislators passed SB 215 that creates the Alabama Digital Expansion Division within ADECA and the Digital Expansion Fund for implementing and administering a new connectivity plan for the state.
“I was glad to see SB215 has landed on the Governor’s desk for her signature,” Gudger continued. “This bill will develop a connectivity plan to broaden broadband access to all four corners of the state, which we desperately need. I appreciate the diligent work by my colleague and friend Representative Randall Shedd, who served as Co-Chair of the Joint Rural Broadband Oversight Committee with members from both the Senate and House. I am extremely pleased with the work that has taken place this session to address the state’s urgent need for expanded and improved broadband infrastructure.”
The grants awarded to Cyber Broadband are:
- $1.5 million to provide broadband access for Fiber to the Home – Phase IV – Grandview Logan West Cullman project
- $581,615.30 to provide broadband access for Fiber to the Home – Phase V – Simpson Shores and Cold Springs Road project
- $1.5 million to provide broadband access for Fiber to the Home – Phase VI – Bremen and Cold Springs project
The grants are funded through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund administered by ADECA and created in 2018 to provide high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas of the state.
