BIRMINGHAM – Wallace State students Cutter Green and Halle McCrory are the college’s 2022 All-Alabama Academic Team Scholars.
Green and McCrory were recognized recently among the 48 top scholars across the Alabama Community College System at the All-Alabama recognition program at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel. More than $53,000 total in scholarships was announced.
Green is from Cullman and McCrory from Muscle Shoals. Both possess a 4.0 GPA at Wallace State.
“We’re so very proud of Cutter and Halle, who are both outstanding representatives of the college and exemplary servant -leaders, fully engaged in campus life,” said Kristen Holmes, interim vice president for students at Wallace State. “Their futures are so bright.”
Both Green and McCrory were selected from Wallace State by members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the students’ demonstration of academic excellence and intellectual rigor, leadership and service, and for a commitment to extending their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.
Green is among the most active leaders on campus, serving as a Lion Leader Ambassador for the Wallace State Alumni Association. He’s an active member in multiple honor societies and groups across campus and the Wallace State’s 2022 President’s Cup winner, an annual award presented to the student who most completely demonstrates academic excellence, service to the college and community, leadership, courage, perseverance, and all qualities that make a student well-rounded.
Green, who will graduate from Wallace State next month with a general studies degree, plans to attend UAB to pursue a bachelor’s degree in political science and eventually attend law school. He wants to focus on advocating for individuals with disabilities through the legal system.
McCrory, a general studies major, is the college’s Phi Theta Kappa secretary, the SGA Parliamentarian, and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. McCrory is among the top singles players on the Wallace State’s women’s tennis team and was crowned as the college’s Homecoming Queen earlier this year.
McCrory plans to transfer to the University of North Alabama to earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. She has hopes to be a high school math teacher.
The All-Alabama Academic Team recognition program was founded in 1995 to complement the All-USA Academic Team Program that is sponsored by USA Today, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and the American Association of Community Colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.