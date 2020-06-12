Steve Cummings has announced his candidacy for Cullman City Council Place 4 in the Aug. 25 Municipal Election.
Cummings is the former CEO of Cummings Sporting Goods. He has served on the City’s Planning Commission since 2007, where he now serves as that committee’s Vice Chair. He is a Certified Alabama Planning and Zoning Official.
Over the last 25 years, Cummings has served on several local boards, including the Chamber of Commerce Board — where he chaired the Small Business Committee for two years and Cullman’s United Way board.
Cummings has served on the Cullman County Republican Executive Committee since 2010, where he now serves as chairman. He currently works from home in the field of marketing and graphic design for a company in Huntsville.
“Government’s answer to most problems is to throw tax dollars at it. Well, some problems can’t be solved that way, but if the only tool you have is a hammer... every problem looks like a nail,” said Cummings in a press release. “I would bring a creative approach to the sometimes rigid world of government. I just want to invest in the community I love. I’d be honored if the people of Cullman would allow me serve for the next four years, after that, it’ll be someone else’s turn. With over 13,000 Cullman citizens, I’m sure there are others who’d love to serve as well. Maybe I’ll start the trend.”
Cummings and his wife Debby have been married since 1988. They have 2 sons, Cody and his wife Lisa live in Ohio, and Carson and his wife Katherine live in Texas — they have 2 young boys Kopis and Kal.
