The achievements of two Cullman area senior citizens has earned them a spot in the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame. Frank Brown, Jr. and Peggy Harris were recognized on Sunday, Aug. 20 with permanent membership to the Class of 2023.
Joining Brown and Harris in this year's class are: Annye H. Braxton, Demopolis; Harold Crouch, Chatom; Ruby Landis Denson, Vestavia Hills; Fred D. Gray, Sr., Tuskegee; Dr. Charles L. Lett, Sr., Valley Grande; Vanessa McKinney, Clanton; Carolyn S. Middleton, Montgomery; and Nathan Williams, Jr., Montgomery. Joe Mack Ammons, Roanoke and Roland Harper, Grand Bay were posthumously inducted.
Special awards were presented to 19 senior citizens for outstanding service in other categories, including lifetime achievement, community service, education, religion, government, medical, performing arts, and volunteerism. Twenty-five couples who have been married 65 years or more, including Bob and Jackie Parker of Cullman, and 19 individuals who are 100 years old or older, were also recognized during the program.
“This is the one major event in Alabama each year where individuals are formally honored and recognized for their selfless advocacy and dedication to serving older adults in their community,” said Jean Brown, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services. “We are proud to celebrate the achievements of the Alabamians selected for the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards.”
Those honored in the Hall of Fame ceremony were nominated by members of their community and chosen by the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The Hall of Fame was created by the Alabama Legislature in 1983 to honor and recognize Alabamians aged 60 and older for their outstanding contributions to the lives of older Americans.
Visit AlabamaAgeline.gov for more information on the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame or the Alabama Department of Senior Services.