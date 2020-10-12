Several youngsters from Cullman County brought home ribbons from the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery.
Among the Senior Premier Exhibitor winners in the Youth Sheep Show was Michael Howell, who received a fifth place ribbon.
Evan Roden placed second in the Intermediate Premier Exhibitor in the Youth Sheep Show and third in Showmanship. He also exhibited the Reserve Supreme Market Lamb at the Youth Sheep Show, the Champion Heavyweight Market Lamb, Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Lamb, and the Reserve Champion Dorset Advantage Ewe in the Breeding Division.
In the Junior Premier Exhibitor level, Braxton Gambrill was fifth in the Youth Sheep Show and fifth in Showmanship. He also exhibited the Champion Alabama Born & Bred Market Lamb at the Youth Sheep Show.
At the Beginner Premier Exhibitor level, Ellie and Easton Elrod took first and second, respectively, in the Youth Sheep Show, and Owen Johnson was the class B winner in Beginner Showmanship. Johnson also exhibited the Supreme Market Lamb at the Youth Sheep Show.
The contests were held during the Alabama National Fair Oct. 9 and were sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance.
