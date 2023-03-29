A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency statement, Chessi R. Waddell, 47, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Corolla she was driving was struck by a 2006 Mazda MPV driven by Tye W. Leach, 39, of Hartselle at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. Leach was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. A 5-year-old passenger in the Toyota was also injured and transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near Cullman County 1246, approximately two miles east of Moulton, in Cullman County.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.