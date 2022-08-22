A Cullman woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday night.
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, At approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fkilled when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai then collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were both transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.