A single-vehicle crash at approximately 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman.
According to reports from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dana Quick West, 51, killed when the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving left the roadway, struck a median and overturned. West was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 322 mile marker, approximately two miles south of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.